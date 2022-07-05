Grace Kann said she was upset enough to set aside celebrating on Independence Day.
“It’s the Fourth of July, and we’re supposed to be celebrating our freedom, but not everyone is free,” Kann said.
Kann, of Dubuque, helped organize a rally for advocates of abortion rights Monday evening. About 80 people gathered in Louis Murphy Park before marching along South Grandview Avenue.
Marchers shouted slogans and held signs as they walked along the roadway as the nearby Dubuque Golf & Country Club prepared for an Independence Day fireworks display. Kann had the fireworks in mind as she helped plan the march.
“With marching down Grandview, we could draw a decent amount of attention to this (issue),” Kann said.
The U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson decision on June 24 overturned the high court’s previous 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, ending a nearly 50-year guarantee of abortion access. Roughly a dozen U.S. states shut down or severely restricted abortions within days of the Dobbs decision.
“Overturning Roe was very upsetting,” Kann said.
Allison Simpson, of Bellevue, Iowa, also helped organize Monday’s rally and march. She addressed rally participants and urged them to “fight for our country just as our forefathers did.”
Simpson said calling conservative members of the Supreme Court “justices” seemed ironic to her.
“There is no justice in this ruling and there will be no celebrating today,” Simpson said.
Jon Purvis, of Dubuque, said he participated in Monday’s rally to show support for the women in his family and elsewhere.
“I couldn’t imagine having my rights taken away like that,” Purvis said. “I just want to be out here and support them as much as I can. Oppression has been on women for so long and it is time for that to stop. As a privileged person, I want to help in any way I can.”
Purvis said he sees passionate support for abortion rights while attending rallies in Dubuque.
“I am trying to stay optimistic (about restoring abortion rights), and going to these events, and seeing so many people passionate about this (issue) keeps me optimistic,” he said.
Blair Birkett spoke to rally participants and identified herself as a local behavioral health care provider. Birkett said “it is not normal to have our bodily autonomy and freedoms taken away from us.”
Birkett said freedom for people means maintaining control over their bodies.
“We’re not celebrating freedom today,” she said.
Birkett said the Dobbs decision “will have greater impact on individuals living in poverty, people of color, those in medically underserved areas and other marginalized groups.”
Birkett also said the lack of certainty following the Supreme Court decision and the barriers to abortion access could lead to increased levels of stress, anxiety and depression.
“This decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will exacerbate the mental health crisis this country is already experiencing,” she said.
Martin Lohrmann, of Dubuque, is a Lutheran pastor serving on the faculty of Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque.
“As a Christian and a pastor, a lot of my work revolves around caring for human beings — and caring for our community includes giving support for things like family planning and birth control and supporting those who have experienced sexual assault,” Lohrmann said. “Protecting access to safe, legal and private abortions is part of what it means to care for the people around us.”
Lohrmann said “we can lift each other up in really profound and significant ways by trusting one another to make intimate, personal choices about things like reproductive rights, abortion and family planning. That’s a way to show we do care for other people.”
