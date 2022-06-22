A pancreatic cancer awareness and fundraising event will be held next week in Dubuque.

The sixth annual FAJ Squad 5K will be held beginning at 8 a.m. July 2 at Theisen Supply, 6201 Chavenelle Road, according to the Michael W. Oglesby Foundation.

Michael “Faj” Oglesby was a Dubuque native who died of pancreatic cancer in 2016.

More information and registration options are available at mwof.org/events.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.