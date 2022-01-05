Police said a woman with a knife chased her boyfriend and punched an officer in Dubuque.
Angellea S. Blackburn, 27, no permanent address, was arrested at 6:18 a.m. Wednesday at 1600 Butterfield Road on charges of domestic assault with a weapon, assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts.
Court documents state that police responded at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday to 1600 Butterfield Road, No. 125, to investigate a report of a woman screaming. Officers found “several broken items and food thrown across the floor” of the apartment.
Officers learned that Blackburn had assaulted her boyfriend, Eric E. Tillis, 34, no permanent address, documents state.
“At one point, Blackburn took a large black military style knife from a sheath” and “began chasing Tillis all through the apartment complex,” documents state.
Blackburn and Tillis locked themselves into a bedroom in the apartment, and Blackburn refused to open the door. Officers forced the door open.
“When it was open approximately 10 inches, Blackburn threw a punch with her right hand through the cracked door,” striking Officer David Lois on the right side of his face.
Officers used “personal defense spray” to take Blackburn into custody, according to documents.