DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Authorities say a man pulled a knife on another man Wednesday outside a Dyersville apartment complex.
Alan G. Bly, 59, of Dyersville, was arrested at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Court documents state that Dyersville police responded at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday to an apartment complex on Ninth Avenue Southwest.
Terrell D. Fuller, of Dyersville, said he was at the complex to perform electrical work and was sitting in his work vehicle when Bly approached the driver’s side window, pulled a knife from his pocket and held it up toward Fuller, according to documents.
Fuller rolled up his window and drove away.
The officers who arrested Bly reported finding a pipe with marijuana residue in his possession.