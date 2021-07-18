One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Friday in Dubuque.
Angela K. Robey, 49, of East Dubuque, Ill., was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at the Locust Street and Third Street intersection at 4:17 p.m. Friday. Police said that Monique B. Erby, 25, of Hazleton, failed to stop at the stop sign while driving on Third Street and hit two vehicles who were crossing the intersection on Locust Street. The first vehicle Erby struck was driven by Dennis A. Grobstick, 58, of Dubuque. Angela Robey was a passenger in the second vehicle, driven by Gary M. Robey, 47, of East Dubuque.
Erby was cited with failure to obey a stop or yield sign.