MAQUOKETA, Iowa — For the first time in the city’s history, Maquoketa is moving toward implementing its own waste-collection program.
On Monday, May 4, City Council members will hold a public hearing regarding a proposal to implement a citywide garbage and recycling program. Currently, garbage collection is conducted by a handful of private companies.
The new curbside pickup program would be entirely operated by Dubuque-based Dittmer Recycling, which would both collect and dispose of all recycling and trash generated by Maquoketa’s 2,400 households.
City Manager Gerald Smith said the program was pursued after the nonprofit organization Imagine the Possibilities announced it intended to cease its recycling program at the end of June.
“This just seemed to be the right time to implement something like this,” Smith said. “We’ll be able to have a citywide program and reduce the overall cost for everyone.”
Scott Dittmer, owner of Dittmer Recycling, said the program would be entirely handled by his company, with recycling being taken to his facility and trash being deposited at Jackson County Transfer Station.
“We’re going to buy more trucks and hire an additional four people to handle everything down there,” Dittmer said.
Under the new program, residents would be charged $17.40 per month for a 95-gallon trash tote or $16.30 for a 65-gallon tote. Recycling containers would be included.
Smith said he was not aware of what all residents currently pay on average for trash collection, largely because of how many different companies provide the service in the city, but he contended that a majority of residents would see cheaper rates.
If approved by the City Council, the program likely would start on Aug. 1. Smith said the original intention was to have the program start in July, but complications created by the COVID-19 pandemic have delayed the process.
Until Dittmer Recycling takes over, Scott Dittmer said, it will be up to the trash-collection businesses currently operating in Maquoketa to decide what happens to the city’s recyclables.
Mayor Don Schwenker said the program is the right step for the city, and he believes it will help curb the city’s ongoing issue with trash being left uncollected at certain properties.
“We’ve been dealing with issues of trash accumulating in places,” he said. “Everything will be more uniform and more cleaned up.”
Council Member Dan Holm said he also supports the program.
“It sounds like it’s a reasonable program, and it’s going to be handled by a reasonable supplier,” Holm said. “It’s going to be savings for a lot of people.”