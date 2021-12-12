Sorry, an error occurred.
A Dubuque nonprofit shelter and development center for women and children has received support for staffing from two groups of local Catholic women religious organizations.
Opening Doors has received $17,000 from the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters and $6,000 from the Sisters of St. Francis, according to a press release.
The grants will support salaries of Opening Doors, which operates three sites in Dubuque – Teresa Shelter, Maria House and Francis Apartments.
Six women religious organizations provided the seed money to launch Opening Doors in 1999.
