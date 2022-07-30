A motion to reverse the dismissal of a Dubuque man's application for post-conviction relief has been denied.
Clifford B. Smiley, 55, of Dubuque, is appealing the dismissal of his application for post-conviction relief.
Smiley was sentenced in 2019 to 25 years in prison after entering an Alford plea to a charge of attempted murder for stabbing his estranged wife, Pamela Smiley, 51, of Dubuque, in 2018. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but it is an acknowledgement that evidence likely could result in a conviction.
Smiley's post-conviction relief application argued that he is innocent and that he was "railroaded" into taking the plea by his attorney.
The application was dismissed last fall in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County by Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley.
Thomas Hurd, Smiley's attorney in his appeal, filed a motion to reverse the dismissal last month. The motion argues that the district court "failed to apply the correct standard of proof" when dismissing the application.
"In addition to reversal, (Smiley) asks that upon remand the trial court be directed to enter more specific findings on (Smiley's) claim asserted at trial that his trail counsel provided ineffective assistance because he advised him that he would receive good time on his 70% mandatory (sentence)," the motion states.
Iowa Assistant Attorney General Darrel Mullins filed a resistance to the motion, arguing that the district court did apply the correct standard of proof when dismissing the application.
Iowa Senior Judge Bruce Zager recently filed documents denying the motion to reverse.
Hurd then filed a motion for a three-judge review of Zager's decision, and Zager's decision was confirmed in the review.
