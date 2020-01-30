A man was arrested on a prostitution charge Wednesday night after Dubuque police said he left a note offering to pay $700 for sex.
Bruce W. Menadue, 40, no permanent address, was arrested at about 9:55 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Asbury Road and Cherry Street. He is scheduled to have a hearing this morning in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County.
Dubuque police were dispatched to Laundry Max. 1650 University Ave., at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Court documents state that a woman got up to move her laundry and, when she sat back down, found a note on the table at which she was sitting. The note stated that the writer would be willing to pay $700 to have sex with the woman and included a phone number for her to call.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
Police said surveillance video from the facility showed a man writing the note and leaving it on the table. Officers reported locating Menadue near Asbury Road and Cherry Street in the same clothing as the man who wrote the note.
Documents state that he told police that he was willing to pay the woman $700 for a place to stay because he is homeless.