MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A man has been sentenced to two to five years of probation for picking up a 16-year-old runaway in Indiana with the intention of driving him to Minnesota and for providing drugs to the boy.
Kenneth L. Henderson, 43, of Maquoketa, Iowa, was recently given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Delaware County after pleading guilty to two counts of distribution to persons under age 18 and one count of harboring a runaway.
As part of a plea deal, two additional charges of distribution to a person under age 18 were dismissed.
If he violates terms of his probation, Henderson faces a 25-year prison sentence, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter.
Court documents and a previous press release state that on Sept. 19, 2020, the boy’s mother reported that her runaway son might be in Manchester and that she feared that Henderson picked him up one day earlier in Indiana, where the boy lived. She told police that Henderson “has been obsessed” with her son for more than three years.
Manchester police reported finding Henderson and the boy at a Manchester hotel.
“Ken and (the boy) admitted Ken picked up the juvenile in Indiana with the intention of taking him to Winnebago, Minn., to stay in a hotel room together with (the boy’s) online girlfriend, whom (the boy) had never personally met,” court documents state.
The boy told police that Henderson “planned and arranged everything.”
Officers found three kinds of prescription drugs, for which the boy did not have a prescription; marijuana; and a nicotine vaping device in the boy’s backpack.
“Text messages from (the boy’s) phone documents Ken providing him the pills, marijuana and vaping device,” documents state.