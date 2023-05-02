MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A man has been sentenced to two to five years of probation for picking up a 16-year-old runaway in Indiana with the intention of driving him to Minnesota and for providing drugs to the boy.

Kenneth L. Henderson, 43, of Maquoketa, Iowa, was recently given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Delaware County after pleading guilty to two counts of distribution to persons under age 18 and one count of harboring a runaway.

