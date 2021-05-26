DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A Dyersville man is accused of having child pornography.
Lance W. King, 19, was arrested at 6 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging sexual exploitation of a minor-possession of a depiction of a minor in a sex act.
Court documents state that Dyersville police and the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department began investigating King after receiving a Facebook Messenger exchange in which King offered to pay a woman $2,000 if she provided naked photos of a child younger than 5.
Investigators obtained King’s cellphone and conducted a forensic download of the phone’s contents. Investigators found a nine-second video of a “prepubescent female” exposing her genitals, according to documents.