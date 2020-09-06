PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — People seeking to enter the cannabis industry soon will have a professionalized means of educating themselves about the “green goddess.”
University of Wisconsin-Platteville Continuing Education Institute will launch in November three certificate programs that focus on medical, legal and entrepreneurial facets of the budding trade.
It has contracted with Green Flower Media, a California company that offers its programs at six other institutions.
“Most people that want to get into the cannabis industry, they are probably people who already have a degree already, but they don’t have … knowledge of the industry,” said Daniel Kalef, the company’s head of higher education.
The 24-week programs are delivered online and consist of recorded lectures prepared by subject-matter experts, readings, class discussion boards and hands-on projects.
“Hemp is legal in all 50 states, so we figured we could provide some education for some individuals about this industry,” said Kerie Wedige, Continuing Education Institute director.
Hemp and marijuana both are from the same genus of plants — cannabis — but federal law considers a plant hemp if it contains less than 0.3% THC, the chemical that gives marijuana users a “high.”
Yet the hemp industry is feeling the whiplash of its sudden growth after the 2018 Farm Bill removed it and its derivatives from the federal schedule of controlled substances.
As producers have struggled to locate processors, prices declined. Nationally, the industry saw a 32% decrease in state-approved outdoor growing acres and a 64% decrease in approved greenhouse square-footage, according to New Leaf Data Services.
“The market was so immature that it wasn’t able to absorb the ups and down and the uncertainty … before it was grown to the level that it was,” said Josh Kamps, an agriculture educator with the UW-Madison Division of Extension.
While hemp might be struggling to take root, Kalef said recreational and medicinal marijuana offers promise. The profits speak for themselves for states that already have legalized it, he said.
In Illinois, monthly sales increased from $39.2 million in January to nearly $61 million in July, according to the latest figures available.