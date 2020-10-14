Authorities said they found $20,000 worth of heroin and $6,000 worth of cocaine, along with psilocybin mushrooms and marijuana, in a Dubuque residence Monday.
Marshall L. Mosby, 38, of 1353 Bluff St., No. 2, was arrested at 5:01 p.m. Monday at his residence on charges of three counts of possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Court documents state that members of the Dubuque Police Department and Dubuque Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Mosby’s residence at about 4:30 p.m. Monday.
While searching the residence, officers found 125.9 grams of heroin, 59.5 grams of cocaine, 66.7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and 11.3 grams of marijuana, documents state. Some of the heroin was packaged into 15 individual baggies.
Mosby told authorities that he personally uses marijuana and ecstasy and that he has sold heroin for about a month and a half and cocaine for about four months.