Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen said Wednesday that societal problems including insufficient workforce and mental health issues are negatively impacting the state’s justice system as well.
In her third Condition of the Judiciary address to lawmakers, Christensen said the state lacks enough contract attorneys for indigent clients and court reporters. But she lauded efforts — including those by lawmakers — to improve the juvenile court system.
Christensen said the only options to represent defendants who cannot afford an attorney are public defenders or attorneys who contract with the state to represent those indigent clients. But, she said, of the 5,000 full-time, active attorneys in Iowa, fewer than 600 represent indigent criminal defendants.
“Our federal and state constitutional obligation to provide indigent counsel is on the verge of snapping,” she said. “Attorneys, judges and court administration are scrambling to try and cover bases. Something has to give.”
So, Christensen requested increased funding in the next fiscal year to increase the hourly rate paid to contract attorneys.
“One, the hourly rate should be raised if we expect attorneys to forego other work when they have significant student loans and living expenses to pay,” she said. “And two, if we want attorneys to travel to represent clients in several different counties, they should be reimbursed for their travel time.”
Christensen also said a lack of court reporters, especially combined with many set to retire, threatens to delay defendants’ and plaintiffs’ constitutional right to speedy trials.
Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, is vice chair of the joint Justice System Appropriations Subcommittee this year and a member of the House Labor and Workforce Committee. He said Wednesday that he shared the chief justice’s workforce concerns, but that his include another area of the justice system as well — prisons.
“I have to think about the people at Anamosa (State Penitentiary,) too,” he said. “When I talked to them the other week, they were down 43 guards. They just weren’t being paid enough. Workforce, everywhere, but especially in these services is something we have to try and fix.”
Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, is chairing the new Senate Technology Committee and is managing a bill from the state public defender’s office to allow video conferencing in some cases in which the accused are being represented by public defenders.
“It can cut down on the travel time, make certain issues more comfortable and less costly, and hopefully can help us stretch the public and contract defenders we do have,” she said.
Christensen also thanked Cournoyer for her service on the state’s recent juvenile justice taskforce, which created 60 reform recommendations that Cournoyer said would be seen in bills this year.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, is serving for the first year on the House Judiciary Committee, in which nine bills were assigned just on Wednesday.
“It is one of the busiest, most impactful committees in the House, where I cannot wait to help shape the best policies for Iowans,” she said.
