SHERRILL, Iowa — Authorities said Friday that a fire at a Sherrill farm building caused $100,000 in damage.
According to a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department press release, authorities were called to 19024 S. Mound Road to investigate a report of a fire. The release, which was distributed at 8:04 p.m. Friday, does not specify when the fire occurred.
Emergency responders said they found a “totally engulfed” garage/shed. The building and equipment contained therein were destroyed, causing a total of $100,000 in damage.
Authorities believe a skid loader parked inside the building caused the fire. A grain bin next to the building also was damaged.
The property is owned by Thomas and Nancy Fischer.