POTOSI, Wis. – An annual celebration of beer, meat and cheese returns this weekend to southwest Wisconsin.
The 15th Annual Potosi Brewfest is scheduled to be held from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Holiday Gardens Event Center, 101 Brewery Hollow Road, Potosi.
The event features samples from more than 60 vendors of craft brews, wine, meats and cheese.
Live music and tours of the National Brewery Museum also are on the schedule.
Ticket prices range from $49 for general admission to $65 for VIP admission.
Designated driver admission is $10.
Participants may bring lawn chairs.
Visit eventbrite.com/e/15th-annual-potosi-brewfest-tickets-628235397987 for tickets.
