PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — For Joshua Chamberland, compostable material such as food waste in a landfill is a sorry sight.
“Think of all the water, the nutrients and fertilizers that went into creating this food,” said Chamberland, waste minimization coordinator for the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. “Simply to have it go to a landfill where we can’t reclaim those nutrients is just sad.”
Food waste is taking up more space in Wisconsin landfills, according to a recent study from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The study found organic waste, such as food and yard waste, was the largest category of waste in landfills statewide.
Edible food that was spoiled or discarded made up 14.5% of total waste, and inedible food scraps such as banana peels accounted for 6%. Combined, these food wastes make up double the percentage found in a Wisconsin landfill study in 2009.
UW-P, which aims to become a “zero waste” campus by 2035, fights food waste through several initiatives. Among them is a program composting all pre- and post-consumer food waste from Stations Dining Hall, the university’s largest dining facility.
The program began in November 2020 as a pilot project after the university’s previous compost provider ceased services in the Platteville area. Since then, it’s kept approximately 20,000 pounds of organic material out of the landfill, according to Chamberland.
The Iowa DNR conducted its most recent landfill waste-sort study in 2017. At that time, food waste made up 17.8% of the Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency landfill, slightly lower than the statewide percentage of 22%, according to Kenneth Miller, DMASWA administrator.
Miller said the landfill has a separate compost operation for organic materials, which can take up to two tons of loose food waste per week.
“Unfortunately, to upscale a (composting) operation to handle more food waste is usually a fairly sizable investment,” he said. “...Obviously, the best thing would be to not have food waste in the first place, whether that’s correct portion sizes or, for large scale operations like restaurants or schools, right-sizing the amount of food they make each day.”
Local entities also reduce waste by directing uneaten food to those in need.
Rick Mihm, executive director of Dubuque Rescue Mission, said the nonprofit receives donations from businesses such as Kalmes Restaurant & Catering, which brings trays of leftover food from weddings or funerals.
Packaging and delivering excess food to places such as the Rescue Mission requires time and resources for a business, but that extra effort can make a big difference in minimizing food waste, Mihm said.
“We have some of these major components in place, but it’s kind of the will of the people,” he said. “... It takes some organizing and ongoing vigilance... to do the right thing.”