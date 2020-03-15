GALENA, Ill. — For the second consecutive campaign, a Republican from Galena has been cited by federal regulators for failing to meet campaign finance report rules.
William “Bill” Fawell’s campaign was cited Friday for filing an incomplete report, according to the Federal Election Commission.
Fawell is running against Esther Joy King in the Tuesday, March 17, Republican primary election for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District, which includes Jo Daviess County. King is the overwhelming favorite. The winner will advance to the general election to face Democratic U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos.
The campaign finance report was due March 5. A press release states that the report should have covered financial activity from Jan. 1 to Feb. 26.
Campaigns that did not file reports or filed incomplete reports were contacted on March 6 and given four more business days to address the issues, the release states.
In November 2018, Fawell was cited by the FEC for failing to file a campaign finance report ahead of that year’s midterm election.
Fawell was running for the same seat against Bustos, who received 62% of votes in that election.