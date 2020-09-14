The second annual Race in the Heartland Conference will be held virtually next month.

The conference on race and equity will take place on Oct. 8-9 via Zoom videoconferencing, according to a press release.

Keynote speakers include Jennifer Ulie-Wells, a Drake University professor who trains educators, families and others on a variety of school mental-health issues, and Manisha Paudel, equity coordinator for the City of Des Moines.

The conference is coordinated by Miquel Jackson, vice president of the Dubuque NAACP branch and a Dubuque Human Rights commissioner, along with the Dubuque Human Rights Commission and other Dubuque community organizations.

Early registration fees are $35 for one day, $55 for both days and $25 for students. Early registration for the conference ends on Friday, Sept. 18. Subsequent registration fees are $45 for one day, $65 for both days, $35 for students, and $45 for members of business and organizations with a 10-member minimum.

Visit raceintheheartland.org for more information.

