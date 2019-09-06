A pioneer of Dubuque’s sports, recreation and radio scenes died 35 years ago this month.
Gerald “Red” McAleece was 79 when he died in September 1984 while on vacation in Ontario, Canada.
McAleece served as sports director at radio station KDTH from 1942 to 1979 and pioneered live coverage of local sporting events. He also launched the station’s popular and enduring “Trading Post” segment.
Before turning to broadcasting full time, McAleece coached at Dubuque Senior High School and founded the city public schools’ inaugural physical education program. He served on the Dubuque Recreation Commission from 1949 to 1972, and city officials named a sports complex on Chaplain Schmitt Island in his honor in 1985.
McAleece received numerous honors while alive and posthumously. He received the Telegraph Herald’s First Citizen award in 1972 and was inducted into the halls of fame for Iowa sportscasters, Dubuque softball, Senior High School athletics and Dubuque County baseball.
Here is how the TH reported on McAleece’s death in its Sept. 16, 1984, edition.
RED MCALEECE DEAD AT 79Gerald “Red” McAleece, former coach at Dubuque Senior High and longtime sportscaster until his retirement five years ago, is dead at 79.
The “Old Redhead” as he was affectionately known to his many friends, was vacationing with his wife, Bert, in Canada at the time of his death.
McAleece was involved in sports in one phase or another ever since he attended the University of Dubuque and then transferred to Northwestern University, where he played baseball for the Big Ten Wildcats.
Following his career at Northwestern, he played semi-pro baseball in Dubuque for many years, followed by a basketball coaching stint at Senior High and finally into sports broadcasting for Dubuque radio station KDTH.
His coaching career started at Senior as sophomore coach in 1936 for a year before taking over as head coach from 1937-47.
He actually got into the media end of sports while a teenager, jotting down the play-by-play of football games for Scoop Wilhelm, then sports editor of the Telegraph Herald.
After a decade of teaching and coaching, during which time he helped organize the Dubuque City Recreational Leagues, McAleece joined KDTH on a part-time basis in 1942 as sports director “just to help out for a while,” he said.
He decided to quit teaching to work full time for the radio station and was a fixture with KDTH until his retirement in December 1979 at age 75.
McAleece was often called upon as a master of ceremonies and he almost always answered the call, even after his retirement. As recently as last year, when Loras College organized its own hall of fame, he was asked to sit in on the nominating committee.
Among his many awards, McAleece was inducted into the Iowa Sportscasters Association Hall of Fame.