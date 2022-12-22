A Dubuque man was sentenced this week to 100 years in prison for sexually abusing two girls younger than 10.
William V. Stephenson, 46, of Dubuque, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after a jury in October convicted him of two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Joshua Sims prosecuted the case.
“Mr. Stephenson sexually abused two young girls over an extended period,” Sims said in an email to the Telegraph Herald. “I was pleased that the jury returned verdicts of guilty on all counts for Mr. Stephenson. I was also pleased yesterday when Mr. Stephenson was given the sentence that the state asked for: 100 years in prison with a 35-year mandatory minimum sentence he will be required to serve before being eligible for parole.
“What Mr. Stephenson did to those girls was horrific — I’m glad that we were able to achieve justice and protect the community with this result. Hopefully, this will also allow our victims to continue to heal.”
Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley issued Stephenson’s sentence. In addition to his prison term, Stephenson also is prohibited from possessing firearms, must comply with a no-contact order protecting the girls, submit a DNA sample for profiling and register as a sex offender for life.
Court documents state that a witness reported to police last year that they inadvertently observed Stephenson sexually abusing a child. The girl admitted that the act had happened “several times before,” and another girl admitted to the same thing.
Both girls were interviewed at Child Protective Center in Hiawatha, Iowa, where they reported that Stephenson sexually abused them more than three times each.
A warrant for Stephenson’s arrest was issued March 5, 2021, and he was arrested three days later.
“This is an important time for this victim and the community,” said County Attorney C.J. May III in an email. “Every effort is given (to) these cases, and we are always pleased when the jury understands the evidence and renders a just verdict.”
Stephenson appealed his conviction and asked for a new trial after the jury returned its verdict. Zrinyi Ackley denied those motions.
On Wednesday, Stephenson filed another appeal in the case to the state Supreme Court.