Crews continue to deconstruct the former Flexsteel Industries Inc. production facility on Jackson Street in Dubuque.
City Council members voted in October to terminate a redevelopment agreement among Flexsteel Industries Inc., Dubuque County, Dubuque Initiatives and the City of Dubuque.
At that time, faced with a sizable environmental remediation cost and the loss of a planned tax benefit, Flexsteel leaders decided to retain and redevelop the property at 3200 Jackson St., according to local officials.
The company recently closed operations at the aging facility after they invested $28 million in a new facility off Seippel Road in Dubuque.
The company had agreed to gift the 43-acre site to the nonprofit Dubuque Initiatives, and about $6.3 million was deposited into two escrow accounts for demolition and environmental cleanup.
Flexsteel has manufactured furniture at the Jackson Street property since 1936. Prior to that, the property was home to a battery factory and is contaminated from a century’s worth of industrial use, according to city officials.
But by pulling out of the agreement, the city, county and state were released from their pledged financial assistance of roughly $3 million for redevelopment.