Darius Rucker
Buy Now

Grammy-award-winning country artist Darius Rucker is coming to the Q Casino's Back Waters Stage. Rucker will perform July 13, along with opening act Drew Green.

 Contributed

A Grammy-award-winning country artist will perform in Dubuque as part of a summer concert series. 

Darius Rucker will perform at Q Casino's Back Waters Stage on July 13, along with opening act Drew Green. Doors will open for the show at 6 p.m., and the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.