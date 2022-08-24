CASCADE, Iowa — Dubuque County Watersheds and a local farm family are throwing a field day and party this weekend to highlight soil health improvement practices and their impact on local brewing.
The inaugural Farm Brew Social planned for Saturday, Aug. 27, near Cascade will feature a day of educational talks from regenerative agriculture experts and a local brewery owner, a free lunch, a tour of a malthouse and farm fields, live music, beer and food trucks. Organizers said they hope the event helps broaden the reach of local water quality efforts.
“Events like this work as infrastructure because relationships work like infrastructure,” said Eric Schmechel, manager of Dubuque County Watersheds, a collaboration among Dubuque County, City of Dubuque and Dubuque Soil and Water Conservation District. “We’re trying to create a mentorship-type program in Dubuque County to help any farmer or landowner interested but uncertain about incorporating.”
Dubuque County officials have invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in each of the past three years into water quality and quantity improvement efforts in the county’s watersheds. A significant part of that work has been incentivizing the adoption of agricultural techniques that improve soil health, which improves water quality and reduces runoff and flooding.
A big piece of spreading the word about incentive programs has been holding regular field days around the county, Schmechel said.
“This is our third year of doing farmer field days,” he said. “And we have continually grown, every year, the number of acres using no-till, using cover crops, using buffer strips and retention ponds, etc. Every year, we strategically discuss topics that we think are relevant, that landowners, farmers and renters are interested in.”
Schmechel said progress has been great so far and that partnerships between the county and private organizations that pay landowners to adopt soil health practices saw increased acres and impact in the past year.
Still, Dubuque County Watersheds wanted to broaden its reach this year, which led to the new Farm Brew Social.
“We wanted a different approach than a typical field day, where we felt like we’re often touching on the same topics and to a lot of the same people,” he said. “We thought about, how we can get more folks involved, some of the younger farmers, and make it a fun afternoon for families and others to come out and learn about some things happening in agriculture.”
Three years ago, Cascade farmer Eric Miller stood in his field discussing regenerative agriculture practices he adopted on his farm as the host of the county’s first field day.
Miller continues and has grown his use of those practices, and in the years since, he has changed his operation to include Miller Malting Co., where his family malts barley for use by area breweries.
In discussion with Schmechel, Miller offered to host a different kind of field day that combines his two passions.
“I’m trying to help them out, spread the word and educate more farmers,” Miller said. “Now that my malt business is up and running, it seemed right because ag is tied to brewing so closely. So many people don’t know what malt even is. And our company is trying to support these farmers who (Schmechel’s) team is trying to encourage to think about soil health.”
Saturday’s event will feature a tour of Miller’s malthouse and farm fields, along with talks by Mitchell Hora, CEO and founder of regenerative agriculture consultant firm Continuum Ag; Loran Steinlage, a northeast Iowa farmer and leader in regenerative agriculture; and Jubeck New World Brewing owner Jay Jubeck.
The event also will feature an evening of live music from three bands. Attendees will be able to sample beers brewed with local ingredients, including Miller’s malt, and visit ice cream and food trucks. There also will be piglet and puppy pens and face painting for kids.
Jubeck said he increasingly turns to Miller’s malt in crafting his brews and was happy to participate in the event.
“You think of where we are here in Iowa, and you’d think you could source just about anything that can be grown locally,” he said. “But until (Miller) opened up their operation, I don’t know of another place malting in Iowa. In the last year or more, their malts are coming out really nice. So we’ve been trying to use more and more of their product.”
Jubeck said he always has wanted to make his beer as locally as possible, and that between Miller Malting decreasing its prices over time and prices of imported malt and malt from national operations increasing recently, going local has made financial sense.
“It’s more and more economical and the direction I want us to be going,” he said.
Miller said that when he told the three bands they would be playing a soil health field day, they were curious.
“They were very excited, interested to see what it will be like,” he said. “So are we. We don’t know what to expect for turnout. But we want to do this year after year.”
