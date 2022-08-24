CASCADE, Iowa — Dubuque County Watersheds and a local farm family are throwing a field day and party this weekend to highlight soil health improvement practices and their impact on local brewing.

The inaugural Farm Brew Social planned for Saturday, Aug. 27, near Cascade will feature a day of educational talks from regenerative agriculture experts and a local brewery owner, a free lunch, a tour of a malthouse and farm fields, live music, beer and food trucks. Organizers said they hope the event helps broaden the reach of local water quality efforts.

