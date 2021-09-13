Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-states. In addition to this update from Peosta, we will feature additional business developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A pair of construction projects that will ultimately bring a new taphouse and coffee shop to Peosta, Iowa, are gaining momentum — and officials with the two businesses say they should be open by year’s end.
Andrea Burds, manager of Darkbird Taphouse, said the project is “coming along quickly” and she anticipates that the business will open to the public in late November.
“We’ve got drywall going up now and the railing on the deck is being installed … It is all going as planned and we’re enjoying watching it grow,” Burds said. “Each and every day there is something new.”
Burds noted that the beer selection at Darkbird Taphouse will include brews from Dubuque-based Dimensional Brewing Co., which she described as a “sister company” to the new Peosta business.
Darkbird Taphouse will be located along Thunder Valley Drive, between Thunder Hills and Cox Springs roads in Peosta, Iowa — and will be in close proximity to another exciting development in the city.
Jumble Coffee Co. recently broke ground on the future site of its third location, which will be erected across the street from Darkbird Taphouse, according to Jumble owner George Nauman. He said the new location is poised to open “by the end of the year,” adding that its first day of operations would likely be in November or December.
“We hope this new location will combine the best of both of our current locations (in Dubuque and Asbury),” he said, adding that the Peosta location will offer drive-thru services as well as outdoor seating.
Nauman expects a warm reception once the Peosta location opens.
“We had so many requests from Peosta residents to come to the city,” he said. “When the opportunity arose, to be along Highway 20 in this location, we were in immediately.”
In the early stages of planning, officials had considered housing the taphouse and coffeehouse within the same location. And while they will no longer end up under one roof, leaders of both entities believe the businesses will still benefit from each other.
Burds noted that Dimensional has previously collaborated with Jumble on a coffee stout, and said she is excited for Darkbird to have a close relationship with Jumble in the future.
“We’re definitely excited that we will have them across the street from us,” she said.