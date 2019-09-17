The University of Wisconsin-Platteville administrators recently released a three-part strategic plan after more than one year of development.
The plan will be reviewed every six months and will guide decisions for the next five years.
The document includes three overarching goals — to foster transformative education, increase access and invest in the university’s future.
Administrators hope to build curricular strengths, promote academic and career success, create an inclusive education experience and enhance student support.
They hope to increase access by maintaining affordability and expanding recruitment.
Finally, administrators hope to create a culture of sustainability and invest in capacity-building opportunities and in faculty and staff.
The strategic plan can be viewed at TelegraphHerald.com.