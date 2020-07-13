The Dubuque Women’s Leadership Network recently honored 12 local women with its annual Women of Achievement Awards, held virtually because of the pandemic.

The winners were:

Achievements in Her Field

  • Beth Rowe, marketing and public relations director, vice president at Dubuque Bank & Trust and segment marketing director, vice president at Heartland Financial USA Inc.
  • Dee Crist, mortgage manager vice president and private banking manager vice president at Dubuque Bank & Trust

Organizational Impact

  • Kim Budde, vice president of human
  • resources at Kunkel & Associates
  • Jill Rothenberger, vice president consumer and mortgage lending at Dupaco Community Credit Union

Growth and Accomplishments in Personal Life

  • Sara Quinn, Dubuque Bank & Trust
  • Kristy Meyer, Carol Ann Boutique & Body

Service and Support of Nonprofit Work

  • Jaqueline Hunter, executive director of Multicultural Family Center
  • Whitney Sanger, Project Rooted

Unsung Champion

  • Anne Osterholz, Kunkel & Associates
  • Rita Fleege, Medical Associates Clinic

Up-and-coming Leader

  • Lauren Minert, Kunkel & Associates
  • Tessa Fahey, Rainbo Oil Co.

