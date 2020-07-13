The Dubuque Women’s Leadership Network recently honored 12 local women with its annual Women of Achievement Awards, held virtually because of the pandemic.
The winners were:
Achievements in Her Field
- Beth Rowe, marketing and public relations director, vice president at Dubuque Bank & Trust and segment marketing director, vice president at Heartland Financial USA Inc.
- Dee Crist, mortgage manager vice president and private banking manager vice president at Dubuque Bank & Trust
Organizational Impact
- Kim Budde, vice president of human
- resources at Kunkel & Associates
- Jill Rothenberger, vice president consumer and mortgage lending at Dupaco Community Credit Union
Growth and Accomplishments in Personal Life
- Sara Quinn, Dubuque Bank & Trust
- Kristy Meyer, Carol Ann Boutique & Body
Service and Support of Nonprofit Work
- Jaqueline Hunter, executive director of Multicultural Family Center
- Whitney Sanger, Project Rooted
Unsung Champion
- Anne Osterholz, Kunkel & Associates
- Rita Fleege, Medical Associates Clinic
Up-and-coming Leader
- Lauren Minert, Kunkel & Associates
- Tessa Fahey, Rainbo Oil Co.