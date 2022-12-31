Several state laws passed by legislatures in recent years take effect as of the new year, including new law enforcement regulations in Illinois, and a new tax structure and commercial laws in Iowa.
Each of the region’s states enact laws passed in a given legislative session differently. Some laws take effect with a governor’s signature — like most in Wisconsin. In Illinois and, in rarer cases, Iowa, many laws take effect on Jan. 1 of a given year.
Illinois
One of the most-debated Illinois laws in recent years was the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act, in 2021 — sweeping reform of the state’s criminal justice system.
Some provisions of the law took effect at the start of this year. One of the biggest changes — the end of cash bail in Illinois — was set to take effect on Sunday. A judge put a hold on that this week, in favor of a lawsuit by officials in 70 counties, including Jo Daviess.
Other provisions, though, still will take effect with the new year.
The original law would have ended “custodial arrests” for Class B and Class C misdemeanors. Officers could no longer arrest people accused of traffic offenses, or Class B or Class C misdemeanors when the accused person posed no threat.
Chris Allendorf, state’s attorney for Jo Daviess County, said that would have been a fundamental change, if enacted.
“That was the portion that caused the most consternation and uproar from the public because when you say B and C misdemeanors, what I immediately think of is criminal trespass or reckless endangerment,” he said. “Those are crimes of disruption, against public order and people’s property. That would have been a disaster.”
Proponents of the law argued that this facet of the SAFE-T Act would prevent people entering the criminal justice system for lower-level crimes, thus unduly disrupting their lives. But, enough lawmakers heard from enough law enforcement officials to convince them to change this provision in an update to the bill this year.
“They (B and C misdemeanors) are still not detainable, in that people cannot be held in jail for them, but they are arrestable in some cases, like if the person persists in the act,” Allendorf said. “The first step is an officer will make a citation. If they persist, including if they are intoxicated or are having a medical issue, they can be held until they can get medical assistance or to keep the person from persisting in their activity.”
Any person in Illinois now can file an anonymous complaint against a police officer with the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.
Also in Illinois, the minimum wage continues its phased-in increase to $15 per hour by 2025. Beginning Sunday, the statewide minimum wage will be $13 per hour for most workers, or $7.80 per hour for those who receive tips.
Alana Turner, president of the Galena Downtown Business Association and co-owner of Poopsie’s, said the newest increase made things more difficult for her.
“It causes wages to be a much-bigger expense for small businesses, especially a little bit larger one like ours,” she said. “We try to survive a lot with part-time workers or young workers just getting into the work force. Each time that climbs up there, it makes it harder for us to consider hiring people on. And there’s just no way businesses won’t make that increase prices.”
Proponents, especially Democrat lawmakers who pushed for the increase, said it was past time to increase the minimum wage for workers, which had stagnated.
Iowa
In Iowa, 2023 will be the first year of the income tax cut pushed through by the Republican majority in the Legislature this year. The cut will end in a 3.9% income tax when fully implemented.
The first-year reduction will bring income tax to 4.4% for those reporting annual income of $6,000 or less, 4.82% for those reporting from $6,000 to $30,000, 5.7% for those reporting $30,000 to $75,000, and 6% for those reporting $75,000 or more.
The new law also reduces the number of tax brackets from nine this year to four next year and eliminates the standard deduction for each bracket.
Another new Iowa law will reduce the number of liquor licenses required by sellers and will allow sellers like restaurants and bars to purchase some of their stock from retailers. The bill for this law was run on the Senate floor by Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, who will represent Maquoketa starting next year.
“They were having an issue with running out of alcohol because distributors weren’t getting enough routes,” she said. “Especially coming off of COVID, hospitality has had a rough few years. This (law) allows bars and restaurants to go out and buy up to five cases a day.”
In an effort to bolster sales for the state’s biofuel producers, the Iowa Legislature also passed a law this year that will require and incentivize gas stations to offer fuel with an E-15 ethanol blend. The bill does include many exceptions for smaller stations whose owners contend they can not afford to install new pumps, or for those with insufficient infrastructure to install E-15 pumps.
