City of Dubuque officials hope a new law allowing lawsuits to be filed against bars deemed public safety nuisances will help curb violent incidents in the community, but some local bar owners say the law goes too far.
City Attorney Crenna Brumwell this week provided Dubuque City Council members with information about a law passed by the Iowa Legislature last year that allows county or city governments to file lawsuits against bars that are believed to be a public safety nuisance.
The law also states that while a suit against a bar remains pending in court, the hours at which that business may sell alcoholic beverages will be reduced to between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Recommended for you
Previously, cities and counties seeking to revoke liquor licenses of bars for public nuisance concerns needed to go through the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division, which reviewed and made rulings on liquor license complaints.
The new law also expands the geographic area in which bars can be held liable for violent incidents when they do happen. Previously, complaints against bars only could be made for violent incidents that happened on the premises of the business. Now, bars also can be held liable for violent incidents that occur in adjacent parking lots, public rights-of-way or sidewalks.
If a district court finds that a bar is a public safety nuisance, it may order the temporary closure of the establishment, revocation of its liquor license or alteration of its business operations or practices.
Brumwell said the city previously was limited in its ability to hold bars accountable when instances of assault, unlawfully discharged firearms or rioting happened at or near a bar. The new law lifts those limitations.
“It’s an added tool to the toolbox,” Brumwell said. “We may have to exercise use of that tool one day.”
Dubuque Police Chief Jeremy Jensen said the law only would be used to address bars where calls for law enforcement assistance are persistent and the prevalence of violent incidents has become a public safety concern.
He added that the Police Department has a history of trying to work with bars in resolving any public safety issues before seeking punitive action, and that practice will not change with the new state law.
“We traditionally work with them,” he said. “There are a number of things we will work with them on so they can succeed.”
However, local bar owners reached Tuesday by the Telegraph Herald said they were never informed by the city about the law, and they are concerned about its implementation.
“I think that it’s scary,” said Susan Price, co-owner of Smokestack on East Seventh Street. “It’s very frightening what this could do to local businesses.”
Price said the law is anti-business and ultimately will hold bar owners liable for the actions of individuals who are not part of their business.
She said the prospect of a bar being forced to limit its service hours while a lawsuit is being adjudicated in court also likely would deter people from considering opening new bars in town.
“I think that it is a way to further inhibit economic development and growth in the city,” she said.
Darla Stackis, co-owner of Northside Bar on Jackson Street, said she believes the law will make bars less safe by discouraging bar owners from calling police for assistance out of fear of a lawsuit being filed against them.
“This is going to deter people from actually reaching out because they don’t want their liquor license pulled,” Stackis said. “You can’t really control what happens with people drinking alcohol.”
In an emailed response to the Telegraph Herald on Tuesday, Brumwell said the city does not currently have plans to file a suit against any specific bars.