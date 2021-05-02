Several blocks of Iowa Street were packed with people Saturday morning as community members flocked to the opening day of the Dubuque Farmers Market.
Hundreds turned out to shop at the dozens of booths lining the streets selling everything from plants and pastries to pickled vegetables. Many attendees also walked around holding cups of coffee or food they purchased from stands.
Sami Peter, who was working the money booth for the market, said Saturday marked the busiest opening day she’s seen since she started working for the Farmers Market four years ago. She noted that, by mid-morning, the money booth was almost out of tokens those without cash could purchase to use at vendors’ booths.
“It’s been wonderful,” she said. “It seems like everybody is in good spirits. They’re just happy to be outside. A lot of people said they were looking forward to the summer market this year.”
This summer also marks a return to the full Farmers Market season, which runs every Saturday from May through October. Last year, the market opened in June due to COVID-19 concerns.
There were still a few pandemic-related changes to the market on Saturday, including no seating for those wanting to grab a bite to eat. Market officials also have said there will be no live entertainment to prevent crowding, but musical acts might come back later this season.
However, vendors and market attendees alike felt that the opening day of the Farmers Market brought back a sense of normalcy after a year of living with the pandemic.
“It’s the opening day of the best day ever,” remarked LaDonna Oppert, of Dubuque.
Oppert said she had been a regular at the market for years, coming every weekend and staying from open to close. On Saturday, she was on the lookout for rhubarb and pastries “that you can’t get in the stores.”
“I’ve got all my specific farmers I get produce from,” she said. “It’s like all my friends are here.”
Bibi Burke, of Dubuque, came to the Farmers Market early to grab a bag of huge croissants from the Millwork Bakery booth, which was down to just several loaves of bread by mid-morning.
This year marked a return to Burke’s habit of being a frequent market shopper, something she decided not to do last year as COVID-19 cases climbed.
“There was no summer last year,” she said. “I didn’t come out every weekend last year.”
Martha Pineda, of Martha’s Gardens, also said she felt a return to normal this year, noting that the crowd size had been great all day. This was Pineda’s sixth year selling flowers from her booth.
“A lot of my customers come back every week,” she said. “I love meeting everybody.”
Many market attendees also were looking at the hanging flower baskets and other plants being sold by Fincel’s Sweet Corn. Craig Fincel added that they were also just getting started on selling their vegetables.
“This is an excellent turnout,” he said. “People are starting to get comfortable coming out. Some people were scared to come out last year.”
Rita Wohlers, of Galena, Ill., purchased one of the hanging flower baskets, as well as baked goods. Also a yearslong market attendee, she said she enjoyed feeling like the community appeared to be heading back to normal.
“We’ve still got a ways to go, but it’s nice we can all come now with our masks on,” she said.
Annie Heinze, of Annie’s Heirlooms, said last year people primarily lined up to purchase masks from her booth. While she still had them for sale, this year other items she sewed or crocheted took precedent. This was Heinze’s 11th market season in Dubuque.
“I like seeing old friends and making new ones,” she said. “I love when little kids who aren’t so little anymore come up and say, ‘Do you remember me?’ It’s kind of like my family.”
Walter Hammerand, of Hammerand Farm, was selling fresh vegetables, pickled vegetables and jams. He said he’s been hosting a Farmers Market booth for years, just as his father before him did.
“The crowd is decent,” Hammerand said. “The winter market was slow, but this seems to be picking up.”