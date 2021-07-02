CASCADE, Iowa — American Legion Post 528 in Cascade will host its 100th anniversary celebration this weekend.
Events will be held from 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at American Legion Ballpark & Hall, 301 Jackson St.
The day’s activities include the Cascade Lions Club parade at 2 p.m. from Cleveland Street to Jackson Street, live music from 3:30 p.m. until dusk, a ceremony for disposal of unserviceable flags, youth league softball and baseball games at 5:30 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m.
The event also features food, a horseshoe tournament, tractor pull, children’s activities and more.