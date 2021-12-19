As the holidays approach, many people find themselves in a giving mood and look to share the spirit through financial donations or volunteer efforts.
Area businesses seek to do the same, during the holiday season and throughout the year.
“We want our employees to be proud of where they work and know that we’re actively invested in the community,” said Michael Klauer, president of Klauer Manufacturing.
The Dubuque company makes frequent charitable contributions to local organizations. In particular, Klauer said, the business supports education and programming for underserved youth by donating to groups such as Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque.
Contributions from Klauer Manufacturing and other area companies don’t go unnoticed, said Bobbi Earles, vice president for philanthropy and communications at Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
“Our Dubuque region is blessed to have such philanthropic community members and business owners,” she said. “When businesses take the lead in supporting and investing in the community through nonprofits, their employees are also empowered and inspired to join them in this journey.”
Danielle Peterson, president and CEO of United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States, said there are many ways that a business can give back. Companies might choose to match employees’ donations to a nonprofit, give a corporate gift on behalf of the entire company or offer employees the chance to donate to a specific organization through regular payroll deductions.
Many companies also encourage employees to share their time and resources.
“What we see a lot from area businesses around this time of year is encouraging volunteerism and doing drives, such as a hygiene (product) drive or a food drive,” Peterson said. “That way, the employees are … making a difference beyond just coming to work and earning their pay.”
One such company is Cottingham & Butler in Dubuque. As it has done for several years, the business held a holiday drive in which employees collected toys, clothing, hygiene products and other items for Toys for Tots, Opening Doors and Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools.
Employees in each of the company’s departments often engage in friendly competition to collect the most items, said Lauren Czeshinski, benefit consultant with Cottingham & Butler.
“Our community is very important to us,” she said, adding that events such as the drive “both serve people where they need it and allow our employees to come together through teamwork and competition to help the community.”
Dubuque Bank & Trust also strives to make employees part of its charitable efforts, in part by offering paid volunteer time each year.
“We’ve been able to grow to the bank that we are because of our community,” said Beth Rowe, regional marketing officer with HTLF, the holding company for Dubuque Bank & Trust. “We want to make sure we have a company culture … that encourages donation and being an active part of the community.”
This holiday season, DB&T partnered with the Salvation Army to display “Angel Giving Trees” at each of its branches. Customers and employees were encouraged to take a tag and purchase a gift for an area child.
The company also sponsors Hillcrest Family Services’ annual Reflections in the Park, and DB&T employees volunteer to take tickets at the park’s entrance during the lights festival.
MidWestOne Bank typically has a giving tree during the holiday season, but one with a unique twist. Rather than providing toys for kids, customers and employees purchase a gift for residents of area nursing homes who might not have loved ones visiting them at the holidays.
“We want to make sure that everyone gets a gift at Christmas,” said Lynne Hager, vice president of marketing for MidWestOne.
For the past two years, MidWestOne has made a monetary donation to area care facilities rather than asking customers and employees to purchase gifts, due to COVID-19 concerns. Hager said officials hope to bring back the giving tree next year.
Although the holiday season lends itself to specific initiatives like giving trees or toy drives, area business leaders stressed that corporate donations are important at any time of year.
“We like to give throughout the year, so folks can kind of count on that, and it isn’t just a one-time, holiday type of donation,” said Klauer.
Hager agreed, noting that MidWestOne makes corporate donations on a year-round basis. Prior to the pandemic, bank employees also went into area schools to teach financial literacy and topics from budgeting to credit scores.
“As a financial institution, we should be the advocates for saving, how to budget and save and spend, so it’s nice to be able to give that back to the community,” Hager said.
Earles noted that many area corporations also contribute regularly to endowment funds for local nonprofits. She said this form of giving helps organizations plan for the future and meet community needs for years to come.
No matter when or how a charitable contribution is made, the reaction from beneficiaries is particularly meaningful for Klauer.
He said Klauer Manufacturing provides scholarships to students pursuing higher education and frequently receives grateful letters from recipients.
“When you receive a thank you letter from someone who’s the first in their family to ever go to college, you get a feel for their youthful energy and all their potential, and that just becomes contagious,” Klauer said. “You can feel that impact in the community.”