City of Dubuque officials remind residents that the use of consumer fireworks is prohibited in the city.
City code prohibits the use of such fireworks, which typically have packaging that reads “Consumer Fireworks, 1.4G, UN0336,” according to a press release.
“Novelty fireworks” such as party poppers, snappers, drop pops, snakes and some sparklers are allowed. They cannot have “more than 0.25 grains of explosive mixture and must state on their packaging ‘not subject to D.O.T. Hazardous Materials Regulations,’” the release states.
While Iowa permits the sale and use of fireworks on certain dates, cities and counties can restrict or prohibit their use.
A violation of the city’s fireworks ordinance is a simple misdemeanor and carries a fine of at least $250.
Residents can report illegal fireworks by calling 563-589-4415.