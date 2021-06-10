A Dubuque grocery store closed briefly this afternoon due to a small fire.
The Hy-Vee at 400 S. Locust St. was closed for a short time after the fire at about 1:45 p.m. today.
Assistant Fire Chief Greg Harris said there was a small fire on a stovetop in the kitchen of the Chinese food area. The store's suppression system put it out and the store was evacuated before the fire department arrived.
No injuries were reported.
"All we did was ventilate the structure -- just make sure it was all clear and safe for re-entry," Harris said.
The store has since reopened.
Harris said the damage was minimal -- "probably the pot that was on top of the stove."
The Chinese department and Mia Pizza will remain closed for the rest of the day, but they will reopen on Friday, June 11, the store announced.