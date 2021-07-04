MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A “pocket neighborhood” in Maquoketa is nearing completion.
Bear River Cottages is a 10-home community located at German Street and Creslane Drive. The project, a joint effort by East Central Intergovernmental Association, City of Maquoketa, Jackson County and other entities, has been under construction since September 2019.
Last week, the county Board of Supervisors heard updates on the project from ECIA officials.
ECIA Executive Director Kelley Deutmeyer said six of the 10 houses have been constructed and sold. Some owners already have moved in, and the rest will do so within the next two weeks.
“We have a mix of households here, which is great — a couple of families, a couple of individuals, a few single couples,” she said.
Sidewalks have been constructed for the completed homes and the central gathering space, which will eventually feature a gazebo.
Additionally, two more homes have been pre-sold and construction has begun, with a planned closing date of Sept. 30 for both properties. ECIA plans to build and sell the remaining two homes by Dec. 31.
“We have just two left, and honestly, we’re thrilled with that progress,” Deutmeyer said. “Not only did we have COVID, but then also last August, we had the derecho, which put a shortage on a lot of building materials right after that as well. It’s been kind of a difficult time frame to build houses that are affordable.”
The homes are priced at around $150,000 and are available for citizens who meet the required income restrictions of no more than 80% of the median income for Jackson County. Homeowners also can apply to receive $25,000 in down payment assistance.
ECIA Housing Development Specialist Carl Reimer clarified that once residents qualify, they can remain in the neighborhood if their income increases.
“We’re not holding them back,” he said. “Once they qualify, they are good to go from that point forward.”
One of the six homes constructed is a Habitat for Humanity home, which Reimer said has a scheduled closing date of July 6. The family who will occupy that home needed to demonstrate a housing need, an income of 60% or less than the area median income, the ability to pay an affordable mortgage and the willingness to participate in the construction of the home.
Deutmeyer said ECIA still needs to complete landscaping for the neighborhood, particularly in common areas. The organization is applying for an additional housing trust fund grant to help cover the costs of amenities such as fencing, solar lighting and picnic benches.
“The whole premise of the pocket neighborhood is to build a community within a community, so (common-area amenities) are all an important part of this neighborhood,” Deutmeyer said.