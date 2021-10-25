ASBURY, Iowa — Five candidates are running for three at-large Asbury City Council seats in the Nov. 2 election.
They are incumbents Craig Miller, John Richey and Russ Domeyer and challengers Matt Davisdon and Karen Klinkhammer.
Matt Davisdon
Matt Davisdon, 42, has lived in Asbury for seven years. He works at John Deere.
Davisdon, who previously lived in Dubuque, said he was drawn to Asbury by its quality of life.
“There’s a reason why I moved to Asbury,” he said. “I want to continue all the things Asbury is doing well.”
His priorities if elected involve helping to improve the “connectedness” of the city as it grows.
“I want to create a good vision for where Asbury is going five, 10 years down the line,” Davisdon said.
He said that currently, the east and west halves of town are disconnected. He would like the city to consider the possibility of annexing land east of Seippel Road, an area that is within the Dubuque city limits.
“It’s like we’re a big ‘C’ shape,” Davisdon said. “I want to make us a solid circle.”
Another focus of his is parks and trails.
“My biggest drive is to improve the interconnectedness of the parks and trails we have in Asbury,” Davisdon said.
Russ Domeyer
Russ Domeyer, 66, was elected to the council in 2017. He is a retired financial director.
Domeyer has identified several priorities, including keeping city debt and property taxes low, improving traffic flow on Asbury Road, street maintenance and parks plans.
Domeyer initially was inspired to run for his first term in part due to local opposition to adding sidewalks on older streets. That is still a hot topic.
“I firmly believe in sidewalks on streets that have 35 mph speed limits,” he said.
He also supports sidewalks in new developments but believes the city should listen to resident concerns in other cases.
Domeyer said it is important for the council to ensure that spending is based on what residents need and want.
“There are some new projects coming up that we just need to monitor,” he said, pointing to The Meadows Golf Club project.
Karen Klinkhammer
Karen Klinkhammer, 69, is a retired Asbury resident of 43 years.
“I just want to be a voice for the citizens,” Klinkhammer said. “Right now is the perfect opportunity for me to give my time and energy to the Asbury City Council and to be a part of the decision-making process.”
Sidewalks are an issue that inspired her to run. Last year, a proposal to reconstruct a portion of Springreen Drive failed in the face of resident opposition to sidewalks.
Other priorities include keeping spending in check and supporting the growth of the city, she said.
Another concern of Klinkhammer’s is a potential renovation to The Meadows Golf Club’s clubhouse. Current estimates indicate the project could cost more than $2 million.
“At this point, I don’t feel that (the clubhouse project) is a necessity,” she said.
Before her retirement in 2014, Klinkhammer was a customer service representative and district sales representative for Medline.
“I can listen to people, and I can help solve problems,” she said. ‘That’s what I did all day.”
Craig Miller
Craig Miller, 56, is on the City Council.
He first served from 2004 to 2008 but decided not to run for reelection to spend more time with his family. In 2012, he was appointed to the council to fill a vacancy. He successfully ran for reelection in 2013 and 2017.
“One of the goals that I have for the City of Asbury if I’m reelected is for the city to be able to build and grow,” Miller said, including supporting commercial retail and finding space for more developments or subdivisions.
Miller pointed to maintaining infrastructure, such as the city’s water and wastewater systems, as another priority.
In his professional life, Miller owns A-Z Cleaning Solutions.
“As a business owner, it gives me a little different perspective,” he said.
Miller said he has an eye for ensuring residents see value from the city’s investments, giving parks upgrades and the development of the Community Services Campus with the library and City Hall.
“There are really tough decisions to look ahead for where the city is going,” Miller said. “That’s something I feel I can do — look and plan ahead.”
John E. Richey
John Richey, 69, has 12 years of service on the City Council. Before his retirement, Richey was a supervisor at John Deere.
“You always have to be fiscally responsible, but you also have to maintain the high quality of services we provide to our citizens,” Richey said. “We’ve got some hard decisions to make in the next couple of years.”
Richey’s priorities include improving traffic flow on the city’s east-west corridor, upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant and renovations to The Meadows Golf Club clubhouse.
“Working with and attracting developers is imperative so we can continue to grow,” he said. “Our growth is a tribute to past councils. People want to live in Asbury, it appears to me.”
Richey said Asbury is in a good financial position.
“Funding and financing projects is always a challenge for any council in any city, and yet taxes are lower now than they were 12 years ago when I took office,” Richey said.