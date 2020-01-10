GALENA, Ill. — A recently released draft report suggests that volunteer EMS agencies in Jo Daviess County that are struggling to keep their ranks filled could consider consolidating or hiring full-time employees.
The report was crafted by a special eight-person committee that was formed by the county board in early 2019. County Board Member Bill Bingham serves as the chairman.
“Rural EMS is challenged throughout the United States,” he said. “We’re trying to focus on what we need to do here in the county.”
Bingham said the final touches are being put on the report this week before it is submitted to the county board for approval.
It proposes methods and practices that local EMS agencies could use to immediately improve recruitment and retention without adding significant costs, including developing a mentorship program and promoting recruitment through social media.
However, the report also recognizes that investments might be needed to attract and retain members.
Dan Schleicher, a committee member and the EMS coordinator for Elizabeth Fire Protection District, said volunteer retention is becoming harder and harder in Jo Daviess County. He believes significant changes will need to be made in order to provide adequate services to residents.
“The number of people volunteering is decreasing, but the number of calls are increasing,” he said. “I think at some point, we’re going to have to figure out a way to pay some people to do it.”
The county’s population as a whole had fallen nearly 6% from 2000 to July 2018, when it stood at 21,366, according to the most recent estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau.
In contrast, for example, East Dubuque Fire & EMS Personnel recently reported it had 301 calls for service and 226 patient contacts in 2019, the highest annual call log on record for the agency.
The report states that there were 1,740 ambulance dispatches across the county in 2016, the most recent total included in the report.
The document highlights incentive programs that could be used to help boost EMS volunteer recruitment, including college tuition reimbursement, tax breaks, gym memberships and holiday bonuses.
“While costs are involved, one needs to look only at the expense of member turnover and the toll that may take on the organization,” the report states.
More drastic measures also are considered in the report. It asks EMS agencies to consider consolidating with their corresponding fire departments as a way to pool funds.
It also asks Jo Daviess County board members to consider a referendum in the future that could potentially provide additional tax revenue for EMS agencies.
Overall, the report states hiring full-time EMS professionals likely will become more urgent in the future.
“Based on call volume only, emergency medical services may need to be financially supported with actual wages when factoring in the number of responses on an annual basis,” the report states.
Bingham said it will be up to local agencies and county board members to decide what, if any, action should be taken based on the report.
He said he hopes that its findings will motivate action that will help EMS agencies that increasingly are in need of help.