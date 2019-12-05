Additional layoffs are on the horizon for Deere & Co in eastern Iowa, but it's unclear if Dubuque's plant will be impacted.
The company will reduce its workforce at John Deere Davenport Works by 57 employees by Jan. 6, according to layoff totals recently shared with Iowa Workforce Development in compliance with the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.
It appears to be the latest round of layoffs at that plant. In October, the company announced plans to lay off more than 110 works at the Davenport plant in November.
At that time, the company also announced plans to lay off about 50 workers in October from its Harvester Works plant in East Moline, Ill.
Ken Golden, Deere & Co.’s director of global public relations, did not immediately return messages from the Telegraph Herald regarding the positions included in the latest figures or potential employment impacts at John Deere Dubuque Works, long Dubuque County's largest employer.
Last week, Deere & Co. released its financial results from the fiscal year that ended Nov. 3 and announced that it intended to launch a “broader voluntary separation program” — or buyouts — “for eligible salaried employees.”
For the fiscal year, net sales were up 5% over prior year to $39.3 billion, while net income was up a whopping 37% to $3.25 billion.
But the forecast for its current fiscal year wasn’t as rosy. The company still predicts net income of $2.7 billion to $3.1 billion — but even the high end of that range would represent a 5% decrease over the just-completed year.
Meanwhile, Deere predicts a 10% to 15% decrease in sales in construction and forestry equipment -- the division that includes Dubuque's plant -- in this fiscal year compared to the prior one. The company points to “slowing construction activity” as one of the culprits.
One of the measures the company is employing in response is offering buyouts to salaried employees in the first quarter.