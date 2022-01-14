A bill recently introduced in the Wisconsin Legislature by a southwest Wisconsin lawmaker would provide grants to flood-damaged villages to compensate for loss of property taxes and water or sewer fees.
State Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, who authored the bill, hopes backfilling a portion of the revenue over several years will enable municipalities to develop other resources before feeling a pinch on their purse strings.
“The problem was that for these little communities, you lose your tax base,” he said.
The proposal would instruct the Wisconsin Department of Revenue to allocate $100,000 during the 2022-23 fiscal year and $50,000 each year thereafter and establish a program to disburse the funding.
Municipalities would receive grants for five years in an amount equal to the three-year average of property taxes and water or sewer fees for affected properties prior to the flood.
Payments would start at the full amount and annually decrease by 20 percentage points.
Cities and villages with fewer than 700 residents that have experienced flood damage since January 2018 would be eligible. Property owners must have accepted a buyout from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that stipulates nothing can be constructed on the property.
Steve Braun, director of Grant County Emergency Management, said multiple Mississippi River communities have accepted buyouts of private properties that are prone to flooding.
He estimates that a total of 20 to 25 properties in Grant County have been purchased and cleared over the past 20 years, including those in Bagley and Cassville, although the latter’s population is too large to qualify for the proposed grants.
Generally, those properties tend to be worth little and unsellable.
“You can end up stuck in a pretty bad situation, especially homes that aren’t in an officially designated flood plain where the families didn’t know that flooding existed,” Braun said.
Once purchased, the land can be used for amenities such as parks, soccer fields and skating rinks.
Bagley Village President David “Buck” Schott, who had not heard about the proposal, referred the Telegraph Herald to Village Clerk Amber Martin, who could not be reached for comment.
The bill currently is sitting in a state Senate committee. Marklein said he is not sure whether it will muster the backing of other lawmakers.
River communities across state lines face similar challenges, and neither Illinois nor Iowa has a program similar to Marklein’s proposal.
Elkader, Iowa, City Administrator Jennifer Cowsert said the removal of an entire neighborhood following a 2008 flood cost the city thousands of dollars in property tax revenue and sewer and water fees.
East Dubuque, Ill., also has seen revenue loss following buyouts of homes in neighborhoods that see routine flooding.