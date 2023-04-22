DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- A Dubuque County man has been sentenced to two years of probation for taking explicit videos and photos and then sending them to a minor.
Logan E. Southwick, 21, of Dyersville, was recently given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of invasion of privacy and dissemination of obscene material to minors. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, as well as one count each of enticing a minor to engage in a prohibited sexual act and possession of child pornography, were dismissed as part of a plea deal, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Associate Judge Robert Richter.
Court documents state that Southwick was accused of sexually abusing a girl at a residence in Dyersville and in a vehicle parked on a back road between Farley and Dyersville in November 2020 and around July 2021, respectively.
The girl told authorities that "there were times that she was having consensual sexual intercourse with Southwick when he videotaped the encounter without her knowledge," documents state.
The girl said Southwick sent the videos to her cellphone, as well as multiple explicit photos and videos of himself. The photos and videos were located on her cellphone, according to documents.
Authorities were granted a search warrant for Southwick's cellphone and other items.
The videos and photos were not found on his cellphone, as he had delated the girl from all his accounts, documents state.