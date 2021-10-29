Police said a 13-year-old girl stabbed two 14-year-olds Thursday night in Dubuque.
The two injured girls were taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital with wounds that police said were non-life-threatening. None of the girls' names have been released.
Police responded to a report of a large disturbance involving juveniles at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday near the corner of Angella and West Locust streets, according to a press release.
They were directed to an apartment at 444 Angella, where they found the two injured 14-year-olds. One had a leg wound, and the other had a laceration to the arm, the release states.
Police identified the 13-year-old as a suspect through witness statements, Lt. Ted McClimon said. She was located and taken into custody at about 9:20 p.m. Thursday at 2506 Broadway St.
She was charged with two counts of willful injury and sent to juvenile detention.
