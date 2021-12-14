A group of Wahlert Catholic High School students gathered around desks on Monday morning, their hands busy with their knitting and crocheting.
Many of the items they make at the Dubuque school’s Knitting Club eventually will go to schools, a local pregnancy clinic, a homeless shelter and other locations so they can get into the hands of people who need them.
“It helps me want to do it because I know where it’s going to go,” said Alexa Jaeger, a sophomore at Wahlert.
Alexa is one of at least 25 Wahlert students this fall who have taken up knitting for a cause, trading in knitted scarves, washcloths and other items in exchange for service hours.
That effort allows students to participate in a stress-relieving activity while doing good for their community, said Nancy Leonard, a Wahlert Spanish teacher who advises the club and also recruited students she mentors to help with the knitting efforts.
“It serves the kids, and it serves people in the community, too,” she said.
In recent years, Wahlert’s student knitters have made scarves for students at Fulton Elementary School, baby items for Clarity Clinic Pregnancy Center and washcloths for the Teresa Shelter and Maria House, among other projects.
This year, the students also are working on weighted lap pads for preschool students at Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion School. They also are looking to try making “plarn” from plastic bags to make items such as mats for people experiencing homelessness.
“We find new ways all the time to do our knitting,” Leonard said.
The knitting serves to give students a stress relieving activity they can work on. That is especially needed this year as the community recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, Leonard said, though she noted that teens generally have a lot on their plate.
“I really think their mental health is so important,” she said.
At the same time, students also have the chance to accumulate required service hours and help people in need.
Students said they appreciate both the service and the social aspect of their school’s Knitting Club.
“It’s a place you can come and sit down with your friends and have busywork for your hands,” said Madelyn Mullen, a sophomore at Wahlert, who said she also uses knitting as a stress reliever.
Lilly Wessels, also a sophomore, said that about a month ago, she made a blue, yellow and purple scarf and appreciated knowing that a child somewhere would like it.
“It was nice to know that somebody will get it who will hopefully really appreciate it,” she said.
Kris Nauman, executive director of Clarity Clinic, said the pregnancy center has received plenty of hats from the Wahlert students, which parents in the center’s programming can receive in exchange for points they earn through different classes. She noted that the many baby essential items families can pick out are donated by people in the community.
“It’s just fun to see these moms realizing that they’re not alone, that there’s people in the community who care,” Nauman said.