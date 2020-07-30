CUBA CITY, Wis. -- Police said a Dubuque man arrested with meth and a loaded weapon ingested 10 baggies of the drug, causing a "medical emergency" for which he was transported to two medical facilities for treatment.
John M.Behnken, 31, was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville before being transferred to UnityPoint Health–Meriter in Madison, according to Cuba City police.
The charges stemmed from a traffic stop Wednesday on Main Street in Cuba City. A press release states that Behnken, the driver, provided false information to police, then put up the windows and locked the doors of the vehicle.
The vehicle's occupants -- Behnken; Nicholas R. Kennel, 33, of Asbury, Iowa; and Dawn M. Warner, 39, of Dubuque -- refused to exit initially before getting out. Based on indications from a police K-9, the vehicle was searched, and officers reported finding a loaded gun, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a scale.
"While the officers were searching the car, K-9 officer Sam alerted the officers to a problem inside the squad car" involving Behnken, the release states.
Police said Behnken reported ingesting 10 baggies of meth. He was taken for medical treatment.
The release states that police recommend that he be charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, obstruction, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and speeding.
Kennel and Warner both were arrested on charges of possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.