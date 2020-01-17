Big Bore Enterprise Gun Show
Today through Sunday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
5 to 9 p.m. today, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Vendors will showcase modern, vintage and antique firearms, knives and gun-related paraphernalia. Tickets are $8 for adults and $1 for visitors age 18 and younger. Weekend passes are available for $10. Veterans and civil and military servants get in for free. For more information, call 563-590-4248.
Ice Fest
Saturday through Monday, National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, 350 E. Third St.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday. The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium will present special winter-related programs daily. Events include ice harvesting on the river, winter crafts, snow and ice sculptures and eagle watching. There also will be live animal programs, winter safety demonstrations, appearances by the Dubuque Fighting Saints and more. Access to Ice Fest is included with the cost of general admission to the museum. For a complete schedule of events visit RiverMuseum.com.
Ultimate Rock Hits
Today and Saturday, Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St.
8 p.m. both evenings. The Dubuque Symphony Orchestra joins local rock bands to present an amazing symphonic rock experience that features chart-topping hits from the ‘70s through today. For more information, visit DubuqueSymphony.org.
Bald Eagle Watch and More
Saturday, Grand River Center, 500 Bell St.
9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Dubuque Audubon Society will host programs, activities and a bald eagle watch. Programs include presentations from the UMN Raptor Center and the RARE Group. Children’s activities, exhibitors and vendors will be available. There will be free shuttle rides to Lock and Dam 11 to watch for eagles. For more information, visit AudubonDubuque.org.
GIT Improv (formerly Guys in Ties)
Saturday, Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road
7:30 p.m. The talented actors have been a Bell Tower Theater favorite for more than a decade. Laugh along as they create a brand new show right before your very eyes using suggestions from you and your fellow audience members. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit BellTowerTheater.net.
Snow Painting
Sunday, Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa
1 to 3 p.m. Make your own winter creation by painting in the snow. Make your mark by enjoying some creative outdoor time this winter. For details and to RSVP, call 563-556-6745.