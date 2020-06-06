A Dubuque man was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in federal prison for having more than 25,800 images of child pornography.
Meanwhile, his father faces at least 15 years in federal prison after previously pleading guilty to two related sex crimes.
The son, Mark A. Curtis Jr., 37, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to 11 years, seven months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of transportation of child pornography. He originally also was charged with two counts of possession of child porn.
He must serve five years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
According to a search warrant application filed with Iowa District Court of Dubuque County, Mark Curtis Jr. and his father, Mark A. Curtis Sr., 60, both lived at 1308 Jackson St., No. 1, as of March 2019. Acting on tips from National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, investigators traced to the Curtis men the downloading of multiple videos and dozens of photos showing minors engaged in sex acts.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Curtis Jr. searched the internet for child pornography from August 2017 to August 2018 and possessed more than 25,800 illegal images and videos.
“The images depicted minors that ranged in age from infants to pre-teens,” the release states.
Curtis Sr. also was charged with receipt of child pornography from August to October 2018, as well as sexual exploitation of a child. The latter charge is because he “persuaded, induced and enticed” a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct that was photographed or recorded.
He pleaded guilty in federal court to both charges. He faces 15 to 30 years in prison on the exploitation charge and five to 20 years in prison on the second charge.