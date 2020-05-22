Honor Flight of Greater Dubuque completed its inaugural flight 10 years ago this month.
Ninety-four area veterans — and about 50 guardians — saw memorials dedicated to World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars and the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps, and the changing of the guard at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.. Hundreds of people welcomed the veterans and their guardians home later that night.
In all, 10 such flights — with a total of more than 900 veterans — were organized by the group from 2010 to 2015.
In February of this year, organizers announced plans to relaunch honor flights from Dubuque to D.C., with two set for September.
Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“We are in a holding pattern right now,” said Perry Mason, of Honor Flight of Dubuque and the Tri-States, in response to a Telegraph Herald inquiry on Thursday, adding that, “We still need to fundraise. I’d be hopeful to go.”
This is how the TH reported on the inaugural flight a decade ago.
Honor flight moves veterans
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The excitement began to manifest the moment the first of 94 tri-state-area veterans — on the inaugural Honor Flight of Greater Dubuque — entered the passenger area Tuesday morning at Dulles International Airport to cheers, hugs and applause.
U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian Freiburger, a Dubuque Wahlert High School graduate who grew up near Sageville, Iowa, was among those greeting the throng.
“Wow,” he said. “The emotion is amazing, and to see the joy in their faces.”
The joy continued after boarding three buses that took around 160 people to the World War II Memorial.
“You’ve waited over 60 years for this,” came the announcement. “Congratulations, guys and gals, you are finally here.”
Volunteer guardians supported, assisted and pushed the wheelchair-bound vets. It resembled a buddy system.
After leaving the World War II Memorial — where U.S. Rep. Bruce Braley (D-Iowa) and U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) greeted the Dubuque contingent — the bus toured Washington, D.C.’s historic sites that included the Smithsonian Institute and the Pentagon. Other stops included the Lincoln Memorial and Korean and Vietnam War memorials. The Vietnam memorial had a special poignancy for Darrell Koecke, of Dubuque.
“It makes you think they did what they had to do — just like we did,” he said. “They came home, some were spit on and some had a terrible time. They deserve as much tribute as anybody.”
The U.S. Air Force Memorial was formally dedicated in October 2006.
“I love it,” said Bill Wolter, of Manchester, Iowa, who served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. “I was surprised. I feel connected to it. It puts me in two places.”
At the Marine Corps War Memorial, veterans heard a detailed history of the battle of Iwo Jima.
“I liked it,” said Bob Sullivan, a Dubuque Marine who served in the Pacific. “It had a good, strong feel to it.”
The trip concluded with a visit to Arlington National Cemetery to view the changing of the guard and the laying of the wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns.
Leonard Diederichs, of Dubuque, seemed to sum up the collective thought of the group about the trip.
“It was far beyond what I was expecting,” he said. “It exceeded what I was hoping for.”
An enthusiastic crowd of more than 200 people crammed the U.S. Army Reserve Center near the Dubuque Regional Airport to welcome home the veterans. The event included a Patriot Guard Rider escort and a band.