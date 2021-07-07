Notable action taken by Dubuque City Council on Tuesday included the following.
Solar project
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to move forward with a pilot project to install solar panels on some low- and moderate-income homes in the city.
Background: The project proposes installing solar panels on 10 low- or moderate-income homes, each at a cost of $10,000. Tax credits, grants and the sale of energy credits would reduce the cost to the individual homeowners for each installation to about $2,600 and would generate $800 to $1,000 annually in energy cost savings.
The city would create a market for renewable energy credits, allowing it to pay residents for their energy credits that it would claim in its efforts to reduce greenhouse gases. The city will spend about $41,000 on the project.
What’s next: City departments will start work immediately to determine eligible homes for the program.
Central Avenue project
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to support a grant application for a project to convert a structure at 1739-1763 Central Ave. to seven affordable rental housing units.
Background: Dubuque Initiatives, a local nonprofit organization, is applying for the grant from the Iowa Finance Authority to use National Housing Trust Fund dollars to renovate the building as part of a larger effort to redevelop buildings along the Central Avenue Corridor.
The project would aim to create four two-bedroom units and three three-bedroom units. The project is viewed as the start of an effort to revitalize the 1700 block of Central Avenue over the next few years. The city was asked to offer its support after the Iowa Finance Authority application called for letters of support from multiple local organizations.
What’s next: Dubuque Initiatives anticipates learning in October if it has received the grant.
Bus purchase
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve the purchase of three low-floor buses for the Jule for about $1.23 million.
Background: City officials are seeking to purchase the buses as part of a vehicle replacement capital improvement project. The majority of the project will be paid for through a $1 million grant from the Iowa Department of Transportation, though the city will be required to pay a 15% match of $217,269. Each bus is estimated to cost about $410,723. The city’s portion of the bus purchases will be funded through the Dubuque Racing Association Distribution and Sales Tax Fund.
What’s next: The buses are anticipated to be delivered by June.