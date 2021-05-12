LANCASTER, Wis. — A Lancaster educator has been named one of Wisconsin’s five Teachers of the Year.
The state Department of Public Instruction announced high school technology and engineering teacher Eric Mumm’s selection on Tuesday, describing the honor as a reflection of dedication to the profession and to students.
“I had some great teachers along the way, and I am very thankful,” Mumm said. “Every day is a little different. I’m certainly pretty passionate about my content area of engineering.”
A Lancaster native and graduate of University of Wisconsin-Platteville, Mumm has worked in Lancaster Community Schools for nearly eight years. He also advises the school’s National Honor Society chapter.
“Part of my philosophy is getting students prepared for the future, and that future could be a lot of things,” he said.
Lancaster Middle and High School Principal Mark Uppena expressed pride in Mumm’s selection.
“He’s one of those teachers that goes above and beyond,” Uppena said. “This guy is multitalented.”
Mumm teaches several Project Lead the Way courses and STEM Start, which help students earn college credit before high school graduation.
“Our kids really need that niche, and we’re able to provide that with Mr. Mumm,” Uppena said.
Mumm said teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic has put educators in sometimes uncomfortable positions, but it is “a good kind of uncomfortable” because it has allowed them to grow.
For instance, teachers benefited from learning how to suddenly transition from teaching in person to teaching virtually when their students had to quarantine, he said.
That kind of problem-solving also is a lesson that Mumm aims to impart to his pupils.
“Whether they are engineers or not, hopefully they can be presented with a problem and work it out and get to a solution that is good for everybody,” he said.
But Mumm said he believes his role as an educator extends beyond course content.
“There is so much more to a student than what you see in the classroom,” he said. “I always try to take an interest in what is happening outside of school.”
Mumm recently was selected as a 2021 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Teacher Fellow. Last year, the DPI named Mumm a Wisconsin Educator of Promise and invited him to attend the Wisconsin Educator Leadership Rendezvous.
When Mumm was notified last Thursday of his selection as one of five Teachers of the Year during a videoconference with State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor, he told her that the experience was “incredible.”
“I guess I’m just getting rewarded for something I love to do anyways,” Mumm said.
Upon the announcement, he celebrated with his family — who visited the high school — for about 15 minutes.
Then, he hurried to the classroom to get back to his students.