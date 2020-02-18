Police said a woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Dubuque.
Mary E. Guerrero, 79, of Dubuque, was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of arm and chest pain, according to Dubuque police.
Police said William H. Korman, 20, of Roscoe, Ill., was traveling east on East 16th Street at 3:20 p.m. when he ran the red light at the intersection of East 16th and Elm streets. His vehicle struck Guerrero’s vehicle, which was traveling north on Elm.
Korman was cited with failure to respond to a steady red signal.