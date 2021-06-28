Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Elkader, Iowa, we will feature developments from Dyersville, Iowa, and Platteville, Wis., in Tuesday’s edition.
In opening her new business, Joelle Davis is pursuing a lifelong dream.
Davis, an Arlington, Iowa, resident who recently opened Emerald Grove Boutique at 125 S. Main St. in Elkader, worked in the human services field for years. However, she has always dreamed of owning her own shop.
“I just decided to take the leap,” she said. “... I just felt like if I didn’t do it now, I would never do it, and I would always have that ‘what if’ in the back of my mind.”
Emerald Grove Boutique opened May 25, with an official grand opening on June 19. The shop offers clothing, shoes and accessories, as well as home decor, bath products, candles and other items.
As she stocks her shelves, Davis is making a point to include clothing options for customers of all body types.
“I’m a plus-size woman, and it’s hard, especially in boutiques, to find clothing that actually fits, … so I wanted it to be very inclusive of everybody,” she said. “I hope to (be) a place for people to be able to come in and buy something for any occasion, whether they have a wedding, special event or just an outfit for whatever season we’re in.”
The boutique’s name has personal significance for Davis. She incorporated “Grove” in honor of her late father, who planted and cared for groves of trees on the 40 acres her parents owned.
The other half of the name was chosen for its symbolism.
“‘Emerald’ means vitality and prosperity and growth,” she said. “Those are kind of the things essential for business, and also in my personal life. I feel like I was kind of in a rut. I wasn’t happy with what I was doing. I needed a change, and this is the perfect timing.”
Emerald Grove Boutique is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The store is closed on Sundays and Mondays. The business can be reached at 563-245-1593.